Years ago, when standing in the checkout line at the local grocery store, cover stories of the National Enquirer and other tabloids would catch our eye. Elvis abducted by aliens, Big Foot kidnaps children in Oregon and Billy the Kid alive and well in Florida are all fake stories drummed up by very creative individuals to make money.
Fast forward to 2015, fake news takes a jump into mainstream media when NBC Nightly News Anchor Brian Williams was caught sharing fabricated stories about the Gulf War and Hurricane Katrina. Williams was suspended by the network for misrepresenting events of which he reported.
Today, with the integration of social media in our lives, fake news is front and center every single day. People creating and sharing factless information that is then shared hundreds or thousands of times, creating flurries of uninformed citizens. In fact these fake news pieces come from people just like you and me who feel it is their right to share information as though it was 100% correct.
But when mainstream media facets get involved and allow their personal views to replace journalism ethics, well we have a major problem. Who can we trust?
That is where our nation is now. The words “Fake News” became commonplace through the 2016 presidential race and throughout Trump’s four years as president.
Attack after attack by The Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, Headline News and others made Trump their personal battering ram. To combat this, Trump called media facets “Fake News” and “A Dying Industry.” And who could blame him?
Unfortunately his umbrella approach to attack the main stream media that continually berated him also causes problems for smaller, local media facets that focus on keeping the communities in which they serve informed with factual information.
Why is this? Because vocal citizens of smaller communities get the impression that his attack was toward all media. So, if I disagree with someone, a story or actual event published by my local news media then is must be “fake news” too! Why not, the former president said it is.
Fake News is defined as an expression often used to refer to fabricated news. This type of news, found in traditional news, social media or fake news websites, has no basis in fact, but is presented as being factually accurate.
Last Sunday, April 24th, Congressman Gosar took offense to a story that was published in the Today’s News-Herald. Later that day, he was quoted in an article on another website sharing his displeasure by calling our publication “Fake News,” rather than contacting us to correct the issue if needed.
Ultimately there was an error in the published story. However, upon learning of our error, we corrected the story online and before it was published in our Parker Pioneer publication later that week as well.
We reached out to the Gosar camp prior to the story being published but they did not return our call or email.
Yes, we are human and we do make mistakes no matter how hard we try not to. But was the story “fake news?” Absolutely not.
To label a local media entity as “fake news,” when the majority of what they cover is about their own community, is flat out wrong. This industry is tough enough without being labeled “fake news” for something you did not do.
I love what I get to do for a living. I take great pride in the work I get to be a part of and the people I get to do this work with each day. I’m certain that they all feel the same, or else they wouldn’t be working alongside me.
Local newspapers have long been an institution of gathering and distributing information to ensure the communities we serve know what’s going on.
The truth should not be determined by whether an individual is conservative or liberal. It should be determined by facts, discussion and logic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.