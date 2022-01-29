It is a privilege to vote in the United States of America. It is not a right, as some may want it to be. A privilege is something that can be given and take away and is only given to certain people who meet a specific criteria.
A right is something that cannot legally be denied.
Much like freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom to bear arms, etc....
Why does this matter? Because recently, at the center of debates in both the House of Representatives and Senate in Washington, elected leaders battled over the “Freedom to Vote Act” (or S.2747). C
reated to protect our elections from voter suppression, partisan sabotage, gerrymandering, and dark money.
On the surface it sounds great. Which is why this bill is currently supported by over 60% of Americans, seeking to change the “privilege to vote” to “a right to vote.”
If more than 60% of Americans support this act, why is it being blocked? Although there are items in the bill that can be positive, there are a few that make it Power Struggle 101.
At its core, the “Freedom to Vote Act” is meant to unbalance voter turnout by making it easier for all registered voters to do vote. Ultimately skewing federal elections by empower metro areas as the decision makers of all elections moving forward.
The timing of this bill being introduced to the House and Senate makes this opinion clear as day.
In the 2020 presidential election, which saw the highest voter turnout in our history, the largest metropolitan areas made the difference in winning the presidential race. In April of 2021, the “Freedom to Vote Act” was presented to congress for the first time.
In February of 2021, just two months after the November 2020 election, Metro Media Relations reported on the 27 top metro areas and their significance played part in the 2020 election over the 2016 election.
Across those top 27 metro areas, Republicans saw increases from the 2016 election in only four metro areas. Including Jacksonville and Miami, Las Vegas NV and Cleveland, Ohio.
Whereas, Democrats saw increases over the 2016 election in 23 metro areas with an average increase in margin shift of 5.6%.
Of those 23 metro areas, here is a few of the larger shifts:
• Orlando, Florida: 11.3%
• Austin, Texas : 7.7%
• Dallas-Fort Worth: 7.6%
• Atlanta: 7.4%
• Mnneapolis-St. Paul: 6.8%
Closer to home, here in Arizona?
• Tuscon: 5.2%
• Phoenix: 4.7%
Nonetheless, Democrats saw this opportunity right away. There’s really no other way to spin it.
To be clear, I am all for making it possible for all registered voters to have the opportunity to vote in the elections they choose to vote in. Citizens proved in the 2020 election that they can and will make their way to the polls when the election shows to be as important as the last one was.
It is a privilege to be able to vote for our country. It is a privilege to have our voices be heard. But to ensure the privilege to vote remains a special privilege, it must be a privilege that can potentially be taken away if dishonored. And that can be a whole other column.
Therefore it should be simple. Have a voter registration card, a picture ID, be over the age of 18 and a legal citizen of these United States. And that is simple!
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.