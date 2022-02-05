Think your favorite mainstream media is better than all the others in regards to political bias? Guess again. For years, as our nation became more and more divided, we fought amongst ourselves on who is right and who is wrong, which media facet is biased and which is not, who to watch and who not to.
When all along we were supporting, watching and following the mainstream media facets that best align with our beliefs instead of who had the most accurate information. So I decided to take a look at each to find out just how far left or far right our favorite media or news anchors are. You’ll be surprised. I was.
Ad Fontes Media, Inc., is a company founded in 2018 and is the creator of Media Bias Chart. Their goal “to make news consumers smarter and news media better.” In other words, help people just like you and me navigate the news landscape and rate each media facet for reliability and biases.
Their team consists of a large number of human analysts with political views from across the spectrum. Per Ad Fontes Media, they are trained to look at the content of the news and score it according to our methodology.
Let’s look at some of the top networks in the January 2022 report that was recently released. We will look at how far left or right each is slanted as well as their overall reliability in content which rank from 0 to 64 with zero being less and 64 being more reliable. It’s interesting to note, but may not be a surprise, that not one media facet was ranked middle or balanced in terms of their bias.
MSNBC skews left with a 36.77 reliability rating, where FOX News Skews right with a reliability rating of 37.87.
The Rachel Maddow Show boarders “Hyper-Partisan Left,” with a reliability rating of 38.33, where Special Report with Bret Baier skews slightly right and has a reliability rating of 44.42. CNN Don Lemon Tonight is full on “Hyper-Partisan Left” with a 32.06 reliability rating.
So who are those that are closest to being fair and balanced, but not quite there? The Hill skews slightly to the left and has a 43.30 reliability rating. CNBC skews a little more left than The Hill but has a reliability rating of 46.33. CBS News and ABC are both skewed slightly more but have a relatively close reliability rating with ABC at 46.73 and CBS at 46.75.
As a norm, I usually watch Fox News, ABC and CBS. I do this so I can have a clearer picture of the truth. Gone are the days that all news channels shared the same news, just at different times of the day. We knew what we were getting was fairly accurate for a time that didn’t have internet. (Holy Cow did I just date myself?)
I like Ad Fontes Media as they don’t measure consumer opinions and views or engagements. They are focused directly on content analysis. If you’d like to do a little research yourself go to adfontesmedia.com and check them out.
Will it change the minds of people and how they absorb news? Probably not. But it does allow us a place, in an industry where there are so many different views, to find out which networks, websites, tv hosts that may give us a little better chance to understand what truly is going on.
Now a question for our readers. When I look at Today’s News-Herald using the information as above, I would skew your local newspaper to the right with a reliability rating of 50.00. Basically because we are primarily local and focus on being as fair as we can in our reporting. But we are not perfect. So what do you think?
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
(2) comments
It's the ole, darned if you do and darned if you don't scenario. No one side will ever be happy.
You will definitely get railed on by the local liberals. lol
