On June 28th it will be four years since a man armed with a gun and smoke grenades, shot through the glass door of the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland and opened fire on multiple employees, killing five and wounding others.
Court documents show the shooter, Jarrod Ramos, 38, filed a defamation suit against the newspaper in 2012, however the judge presiding over the case, threw it out. The ruling was later upheld again by the Maryland court of appeals.
The case referenced a Capital story by a staff writer under the headline” Jarrod wants to be your friend”. The story described a harrowing situation of a woman who was continually harassed by Ramos after he contacted her on Facebook.
The woman ultimately moved to get away from the harassment and now sleeps with a gun at her side.
Newspapers across our nation value The First Amendment and the right it gives them to say what needs to be said. To keep local citizens informed about what’s happening around their communities, good or bad.
As it is in life, there are people who disagree with what we say. That comes with the job. Many times we are threatened, become the focus of protests, verbally attacked, cussed out and ridiculed across social media. These days, this we also understand comes with the job.
As for me, I have had my life threatened, I’ve been followed, my home was watched continually and my trash rummaged through more times than I can count. Why, because I had been vocal about corruption that ran throughout a local government entity in a community that I was publisher over my second newspaper operation.
Just because you disagree with a story, editorial or column doesn’t make it slander.
With the proof in our back pocket, it then becomes fact. Facts that many people don’t like to hear.
A publisher friend of mine in Georgia shared these thoughts over social media following the tragedy. It could be said no better.
“In today’s world where the term ‘Fake News’ is carelessly used when someone typically disagrees with a factual story, I still believe my beloved profession is based on truth, accuracy and high ethical standards”.
He pretty much stated how we all feel about our profession in this day and age.
The five Capital newsroom employees that lost their lives went to work that morning just as you and I did. They started the day doing what they love to do. And lost their lives because someone was offended and disagreed with how they did their job.
After the incident, The Capital Gazette admirably put a paper together for the next edition, not missing a beat. Showing the world that hate cannot deter what is right. Something we can all learn a little from.
Since the shooting, I have thought many times about those individuals. And although my heart is still saddened four year later by the tragedy, I am proud of the stance newspapers take in their communities every day whether appreciated or not. I am proud of the First Amendment that allows us to do so. I am proud of each individual, working at a newspaper across our nation, and for what they go through day in and day out.
But I am especially proud of those at The Capital Gazette, who gave the ultimate price for upholding the First Amendment. They are true heroes.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
