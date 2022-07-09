Along with the summer heat, come a very special relaxing national holiday for today, July 10th. National Pina Colada Day. Pina Colada means “strained pineapple,” a reference to the freshly pressed and strained pineapple juice used in the drink.
While pineapple has been a part of the distillation history of rum, coconut didn’t show up until later. The first written reference to a Pina colada was in 1922. However, two different claims to the invention of the Pina colada in 1952 come from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
No matter who created the first creamy, sweet rum drink, it is forever infused with the ocean and beaches. The cocktail’s bright flavor suggests sunshine and vacation. Coconut alone makes us think of suntans while the pineapple’s freshness delivers a sparkling note of summer breezes.
Not interested in the Pina Colada drink? No worries, you can still celebrate today by trying a frozen Popsicle treat or a Pina colada cake. You do not have to be sitting on a beach or the deck of a cruise ship to celebrate this holiday. You can enjoy a nice tall, cool Pina Colada where ever you are!
And remember, we don’t want to ruin a great holiday like today, so always remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive!
The great thing about July is Pina Colada Sunday is not the only holiday this month to recognize a good drink.
Tomorrow, July 11th is National Mojito Day. The cocktail consists of white rum, sugar, lime juice, sparkling water, and mint. The Mojito is a traditional Cuban highball, and while rumored to be a drink favored by the author Ernest Hemingway, it’s never been proven.
Each year on July 19th, people across the United States fill their glasses with a rum-based cocktail and toast to National Daiquiri Day. So, raise your glass and join all of the others in this celebration! Daiquiri is a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice (typically lime), and sugar.
My favorite day is July 24th, commemorating National Tequila Day with a little lime and salt. Mix up a Margarita, Paloma, or a Mamasita to celebrate the day! People have been making Tequila for centuries, and it was once known as mescal wine.
Lastly is July 27th, when we recognize an aged whisky distilled from malted barley. Make a toast on National Scotch Day and share a drink with a friend.
Since Scotch is protected by law and is required to be made in Scotland, specific guidelines must be followed when making it to be labeled as Scotch. Otherwise, it may be an ordinary whisky (or whiskey if it’s made in the United States).
Under the Arizona sun, on a beach next to the lake or sitting by a pool in the back yard, we can always find a way to enjoy the day just a little bit more by enjoying our favorite refreshing drink.
And again, we can’t say this enough, be safe and responsible. Don’t drink and drive.
Have a great summer.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers.
