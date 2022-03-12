Nationwide the average price per gallon for gas has skyrocketed to an all-time high this past week. Here in Lake Havasu, we are seeing gas prices pushing the $4.50 mark.
We know that domestic gas prices are driven largely by international oil prices. And because the American oil industry is intertwined with the global marketplace, our prices will rise as other countries currently are as well. For example, gas prices in the U.K., Europe and Asia are currently higher than what we are currently seeing here in the US.
The US uses approximately 20.6 million barrels of oil a day. This makes for an annual usage of more than 1 billion barrels.
Imported oil from other countries accounts for approximately 7.2 million barrels per day which totals 376.2 million barrels annually. This is roughly 35% of our nation’s annual usage. With the majority coming from Saudi Arabia, Canada, Russia and Mexico.
How does Russia fare in the oil game with the US? Glad you asked.
The US purchases approx. 672k barrels per day from Russia and 34.9 million barrels per year. This is 9% of the total imported oil received in the US. Russia is one of the top three oil and natural gas producers on the planet producing 11% of the world’s total behind the US at 20% and Saudi Arabia at 12%.
As the world’s leading producer of oil, the US has a “Strategic Petroleum Reserve” of 582.2 million barrels which is currently at at 81% total capacity. One of the core missions of SPR, is to hold enough oil stocks to fulfill US obligations under the International Energy Program, the 1974 treaty that established the International Energy Agency.
Hold on, Rich! So you’re saying the US has 582.2 million barrels in reserve, just sitting there? So, if I do the math, the total number of barrels in reserve divided by the number of barrels per day, the US could only cover the Russian shortfall after sanctions on oil were imposed for 81 days? That is correct. However unlikely to happen.
It is through the IER treaty that the US is obligated to maintain stocks of crude oil and petroleum products, for both public and private uses for at least 90 days of US net import protection. The US is currently shy of that level by 10 days.
On Wednesday, the Department of Energy announced it would release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower prices.
Unfortunately, in my opinion, the Biden Administration is making a reactionary decision to the Russia/Ukraine conflict when it should have been forward thinking from day one. And this release of 50 million barrels will do little, if anything, to reduce the cost of gas.
There have been signs for months, if not years, that Russia was going to do something about Ukraine. All intelligence has been clear about that. So the Biden Administration should have been planning for the affects the sanctions they would need to impose would cause on our country. But instead, over the first 100 days in office, the finalizing of the Keystone Pipeline was stopped. Biden also directed a halt to new federal oil and gas lease sales on public lands and waters as the drilling under the guise that it contributes to roughly a quarter of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Instead, the Biden Administration focused on plans to be 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030. 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035. Net zero emissions from federal procurement no later than 2050.
It’s great to be forward thinking 10-20-30-40 years into the future, but at what cost? Since 2014, the Obama years when Russia invaded the Ukraine Crimea region, we knew this was possible. Yet, here we are eight years and three presidents later, and the only one to focus on oil growth was President Trump.
I feel for the Ukrainian residents. I watch in awe on news channels and what they are going through. I am inspired by the common citizens of Ukraine that have joined forces with the Ukrainian military to help in the fight. And I pray this conflict will end soon. Although don’t think it will.
Should we be helping in the conflict? Absolutely we should. But at some point we need leadership that will focus on how their actions affect us, and plan for it, before the issues come to pass.
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
