After spending a better part of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, many ended our day in shock of what occurred on American soil. We couldn’t rationalize it as the devastation was simply unreal. Almost as if we were watching a movie, but it was very real.

It was a day that would reshape the way we looked at our world. The attacks showed us that we had a true enemy that hated us. And that they would attack complete strangers without question, just because we live in the United States of America.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.