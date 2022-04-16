A young man, not quite two years out of college applied for and was hired as a news reporter in a small town in South Dakota. He was excited for his move away from the Pacific Northwest where he had been going to school and start his career in the newspaper industry.
Upon arriving at his new job it was customary for all new employees to be profiled in the newspaper to introduce them to the community. The young man’s first day on the job was a Monday and his profile published the next day, Tuesday.
By Wednesday morning and through the following week the newspaper was inundated with phone calls from concerned citizens wanting the young man to be removed from the newspaper and leave the community.
As the story goes, after the profile was published a former police officer, who had a beef with the local newspaper, went online to find out exactly who this new reporter was.
Unfortunately the young man had a public profile so his Facebook page was easy to find.
After scrolling through the previous few years of posts, the former police officer found one from 2020 that coincided with the riots in Seattle, Washington soon after the George Floyd incident came to light in Minnesota.
The post in question was a pro Black Lives Matter and defund-the-police comment which the officer took great offense with and began sharing it all over the social media sites of this little South Dakota town. Citizens were in an uproar, businesses were canceling their advertising and subscribers canceling their subscription with the newspaper.
The young man, who is also openly gay, which also added fuel to the fire in a small town, was receiving threats and attacks on his social media sites.
Just three days into his new position he was sitting in his publisher’s office sobbing, and contemplating resigning the position he was so excited about.
Long story short, the paper did an amazing job in supporting their community and their employee to bring this type of incident to an end in just a couple weeks.
The reporter penned an outstanding column with an apology to the community and taking accountability for his actions.
He also noted that he was a different person than he was just a short two years ago in college.
He looked at the nation and the events during that time much differently than he does now.
He does not have issues with police officers and hopes to gain their trust over time while helping the community.
The post has since been removed from his Facebook page
This is an interesting story as similar types of posts, written under extreme stress or frustration from people all across the world, have reared up to bite their authors in the tail end years later. But should they?
For the most part we are all free to write what we want across social media channels. As well, businesses have the right to search social media as a part of their background check process for job seekers.
But should a social media post from your past, created by a past “you” who is much different than the “you”of today, impact your future, career and life goals? And then, is it right for someone you don’t even know to seek you out and find dirt on you, without even getting to know your first? Answer, in my opinion, no and no.
Honestly I’m just glad social media wasn’t around when I was in high school because I’m certain I would not be where I am today if that were the case.
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
