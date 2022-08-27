Oh no he didn’t. Oh yes he did, he went there and asked the everyone-wants-to-know question: Should Donald Trump run again for the White House?

President Biden has been polling very low in approval ratings, near Trump’s lowest approval numbers when in the White House. There’s a lot of very unhappy citizens across our nation. And not just from one political party or the other.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.