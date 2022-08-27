Oh no he didn’t. Oh yes he did, he went there and asked the everyone-wants-to-know question: Should Donald Trump run again for the White House?
President Biden has been polling very low in approval ratings, near Trump’s lowest approval numbers when in the White House. There’s a lot of very unhappy citizens across our nation. And not just from one political party or the other.
I understand that there are a lot of die-hard Trumpers waiting for Trump to make the announcement that he will run again in 2024. Many of those supporters reside right here in Arizona. And he just may do so. Although I hope he doesn’t.
Having voted for him twice already, I want better for our nation moving forward. I do believe he can win the Republican nominee, but I don’t think he can win the Presidential election.
Our nation has seen a massive decline in leadership for year, thus widening our massive political divide across the nation. When Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, we saw positive change on the business side, but unfortunately there was a negative change on the personal and relationship side.
Currently, while not even in the White House, Trumps disapproval rating is at 55%. Not where you want your candidate to be just two years from the next election.
I believe many conservatives and liberals have grown tired of the continual drama brought on by both parties leading our nation. Which is why 41% of American citizens identify more as an Independent than Republican or Democrat.
In December of 2020, directly after the November Presidential election, 31% of Americans identified as Democrats, while 25% identified as Republicans and 41% Independent.
In July of 2022, just prior to the mid-term primaries, 29% of Americans identified as Democrats to 28% Republicans. Again, 41% identified as independent.
Thus, it is obvious the road to winning an election goes through the Independents. With 45% leaning Republican and 43% leaning Democrat. Using a similar turnout as November 2020, the election would still go to the Democrat presidential candidate. Voter fraud or not.
In 2016, independent voters saw 6% vote for a third party candidate. While in 2020 that number dropped to 2% with 53% voting for Biden and 36% for Trump.
I’ve visited with a lot of folks, and even some die-hard Trumpers, that have grown tired of the political banter, bickering and party infighting.
They want the focus to go back to creating a better nation for all. Which makes it clear to me that a Trump run in 2024 would only allow another four years to the Democrats.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be my choice for Republican presidential candidate, if he decides to run. And I believe he could win if he was one of the final two left standing in November 2024. He’s similar to Trump as he will not take any BS, but he’s not Trump. Which could have great appeal for both Republicans that have tired of the Trump show, and Democrats that are clearly unhappy with Biden.
Under Desantis’s leadership, the Florida economy has seen total private employment grow 5.8%, at a full percent faster than the national rate of 4.9.
Just last week, Desantis announced unemployment in Florida dropped to a historic 2.7% in July. Where the national rate is currently 3.5%. Ironically, in 2019 prior to COVID the national rate was also 3.5% and Florida was 3.2%.
If Florida was a separate country from the US, Desantis would be leading the world’s 16th largest economy with a $1.2 trillion gross state product.
We will definitely see how things shake out in the coming months, but I have no doubt it will be another very interesting race.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
