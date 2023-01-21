As has been reported this past week, the Arizona Legislative session in Phoenix is in high swing. And one of the early bills to be pushed through committee is Senate Bill 1006.
This bill aims to remove government public notices and announcements from newspapers and allow municipalities to post on their own websites instead.
This battle between newspapers and politicians has been going on for a long time, and it seems as though it will never end — similar bills to SB1006 are authored by Senate and House members every year. And I seriously doubt this will be the last of its kind this year.
What I think is very concerning is the fact that we have politicians, elected officials and government employees who feel it is OK to minimize how much important community information such as public notices and government announcements are seen by citizens of our community.
Recently, I had lunch with Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson, who both were emphatic about how much they value transparency between city government and citizens of our community.
Imagine my surprise when I read in the Friday, Jan. 20, edition of the Today’s News Herald that quoted Knudson as saying “the city remains a neutral observer” as the public notices bill progresses or dies in the Arizona Legislature.
Toby Cotter, the city manager in Bullhead City, also shared his lack of commitment to transparency by stating, “the issue has been raised for years and the city does not take a position for the proposal. We will continue to follow Arizona law on this matter”.
Are these the comments of government officials who feel transparency at the government level is important?
Not to me.
I would have liked to see them stand up for government transparency and state “We want to make sure the community has every opportunity to be involved and informed regarding city business and services,” as was stated by the Kingman public information officer Coleen Haines.
Conversations with House Majority Leader and Mohave County Representative Leo Biasiucci were similar to how Ms. Haines stated the City of Kingman’s stance. “Bills like this are not good for the communities we serve and as House Majority Leader, will not make it to the floor.”
Recent emails to Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli were not responded to.
Some readers may ask “why this is such a big deal”?
1. By allowing municipalities to place their own public notices on their websites, how do citizens know they are being posted? For example: Public notices that notify when government contracts are up for bid can easily be missed by contractors seeking government contracts and local taxpayers who want to monitor the agency’s fiscal transactions.
2. What happens if a morally challenged is elected into office? Could they take advantage of less public access by the community to public notices? Absolutely!
3. With the addition of the internet, newspaper readership has greatly increased. The Today’s News-Herald boasts 1.5 million page views per month from more than 100,000 visitors. Not to be petty, but local government are unlikely to reach as many people as local newspapers can. Taking legals away will greatly impact the number of citizens who will stay informed on government business.
4. Whether citizens of our communities think publishing government information in local newspapers to be important or not, does not matter. The fact that when the citizens need the information, it must be easily available for them to find.
Transparency in government should never become a conversation as to how much is needed. Transparency should be ultimate and final. But when lack of transparency becomes a problem, unfortunately the only ones to blame are ourselves. For we are the citizens who voted to put certain elected officials in office that are causing this problem.
If you have an issue with SB1006, you should contact your Senate and House representatives, local elected officials and make sure they are held accountable to you!
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.