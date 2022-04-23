Since 2004 our nation has seen almost 1,800 newspaper close their doors. This includes more than 60 dailies and 1,700 weeklies.
Also in 2004, the first social media site to reach one million active users was Myspace. Interestingly enough, Facebook went live for the very first time in February of the very same year.
With the rise in popularity of social media over the past two decades, print circulation of local newspapers have declined. Much in part due to the increasing flow of news and information social media users can access for free.
While some local newspapers have been successful in finding the proper balance of print and digital readership to keep them important, others have not and thus have become a statistic in the ever-changing newspaper industry.
But what happens when a local newspaper closes its doors? Some will say, “Nothing, it doesn’t affect me at all”. However they would be incorrect.
As study done by Shankar Vedantam, looked into the effects of declining newspapers and their negative impact on the communities they served.
Vedantam found that citizens unfortunately view newspapers as a consumer product, which it is not. They are more like a police or fire department. No, we are not first responders. But we are on the front lines of daily news and being a watchdog for our communities. Striving to keep citizens informed day in and day out and hold local government and politicians accountable.
So who bares the cost if communities don’t have police departments, fire departments or newspapers?
What happens when newspapers are not around to dig into local corruption and malfeasance?
What are the consequences to tax payers?
As is the same for most businesses, when the surroundings change, the business must adapt to stay in business. Some businesses thrive, while other struggle. And yes, this is how capitalism works.
Vedantam’s study found newspapers don’t fit a normal business model as they have a very different type of effect on the communities they serve.
For example, just like when you borrow money from a bank to purchase a home, local city governments borrow money to build police stations, senior centers and bridges.
Tax payers such as you pay off those city loans over time, the same as homeowner’s payoff their mortgage.
Interestingly, Vedantam found that there is a direct relationship between the cost of those loans to city governments and the decline in newspapers. Research showed that government borrowing costs increased in communities that had lost their newspapers over the years.
Meaning, the closing of a local newspaper was followed by an increase in loan costs, ultimately increasing tax rates for citizens. This is due to not having the “Watchdog” around to hold public officials and major corporations accountable.
But why?
The reason bank rates increase is due to lenders realizing that loans to local governments are now a little more at risk as they know that some government officials will be a little less honest and a little less careful without someone watching over them to keep them in line.
Vedantam compares losing a community newspaper to getting rid of police officers that patrol neighborhoods. It just shouldn’t be allowed.
Newspapers are known to be more of a watchdog to the community than any other media. Thus a much different outcome is seen if a radio station or television news station was to close their doors.
As for the citizens of Lake Havasu City, we have little to be concerned about when it comes to your newspaper closing. The Today’s News-Herald is doing well financially. Changes have been put into place to ensure longevity and growth moving forward. We are reaching more people today than we did when print was the only option.
But we must always remember, “Decisions of today can have repercussions tomorrow”.
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.