I have shared this column previously on the date, or near, the death of a very good friend. Forgive me, for those who have already seen it. But as September is Suicide Prevention Month I believe it’s a story worth sharing again.
Around this time every year, my memories reflect back on a very sad time in my life while working as the President & Publisher of Port Arthur Newsmedia LLC. On the Texas southeast coast.
A co-worker, who had been with a part of the Port Arthur News family, took his own life after suffering from depression and alcoholism over a number of years.
I’m not a psychologist, therapist or counselor by any means, but I do consider myself to be a caring and compassionate person. Always willing to listen to someone that needs to vent or even just talk.
So when I began to notice a change in my friend’s demeanor, actions and behavior, I felt compelled to see if I could help.
Years of working together lead us to become friends, not just co-workers. But it was over the last year, you could see emotional changes come and go regularly. Most of the time heavy drinking and calling in to work sick preempted these changes. They would last for a few days, then everything would be fine again.
I found myself going to his house during these times to bring food and water. But in reality it was more about just talking, listening and making sure my friend was going to be ok.
During those conversations I could see the deep-seated depression in his eyes, so I would try to talk about more important issues, topics that seemed to excite my friend and bring him out of his funk. We would discuss new ideas, new plans and new opportunities. We had many days like that.
Fast forward to the day that changed everything. It had been approximately one week where I hadn’t seen or heard from my friend. Work was keeping me preoccupied and the last discussion my friend and I had was quite positive.
We discussed what he wanted to do in life, if he could do absolutely anything. He told me that he wanted to write a book, which I thought was a great idea. The book was going to be about how depression can take ahold of your life, what it’s like to live with deep depression and ultimately battle your way out of depression. It was exciting to hear him talk like that and really felt as though he was starting to come back around and actually wanted to defeat his depression. Or was that just what I wanted to believe?
Another former employee who lived in the same apartment complex as my friend let me know that the police were at his door.
I dropped everything and sped across town as fast as I could. I stood outside his apartment, just waiting, with one officer while two others gained access. When they came out they ultimately confirmed what I had feared, my friend had shot himself in the head while lying in his bed.
For days and weeks after, I would think to myself, what did I miss? How could I have missed this? Was I so caught up in wanting to shed positivity into his life that I missed the real issue, the issue that he was in need of more than just my help?
Many friends and family members have told me that you can’t help someone that doesn’t want help.
When someone has gone that far in their mind to get away from their inner daemons that eat away at their very core day after day, they cannot see any other way out. And if you yourself are not, nor have ever been, in that deep of a depression you simply do not have the capability to understand it.
I appreciated their comments trying to help me cope with what had happened. But there’s not a day that goes by still that I don’t think about my friend.
And maybe, just maybe, had I gone by one or two days sooner, I could have prevented it? I will never know the answer to that question? But what I do know now is I definitely will do more if ever faced with a similar situation again.
And would plead to anyone who is currently going though a similar situation, or battling with his or her own bouts with depression, to get help. Do whatever you need to do to ensure you don’t end up asking yourself for the rest of your life, “What did I miss”? Like I do to this day.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers.
