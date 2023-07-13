Last Saturday, I was riding home on Old Route 66 between Kingman and Seligman. Probably five miles outside of Kingman, heading west, I came across a fellow rider broken down on the side of the road.

As I stopped and got off my bike, I asked him if he was OK. He said “yes”, but needed a push to see if he could jump start his bike.

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

“When I ride, I have my handgun on my side so I’m not worried about much.“

That tells me you are worried or you wouldn’t have been carrying a firearm.

So you were prepared for your worst worries.

James Totcke

“It says something about our community…”

Strongly disagree, it says something the about the current state of the ENTIRE nation!

Do you actually think that riders in anyone of our major crime ridden cities would be more likely to stop and render assistance?

Jim

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Sad to hear that 30 riders didn’t stop to check on their fellow rider. It says something about our community…

