The proposal to create the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, became an important part of the future of local journalism a couple years ago. In early 2020 News Media Alliance began to battle back against Social Media platforms and Google that continue to access and use local media content and profit from it by selling advertising.
Ultimately, this move ended up reducing advertising revenue of local media facets, which in turn has caused closures, layoffs and cutbacks across the industry.
Calling on government support is difficult for the private sector as things can easily go wrong. However, in the current state of our nation where rising hate, harassment and violence against members of the media, local news entities are more trusted than national news media entities.
News Media Alliance, along with local media owners and executives began working with members of Congress to create the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. Initially, and unwisely, the LJSA was built into President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, when the expectation was it would pass through Congress easily. As we all know, it did not!
During Biden’s “State of the Union” he addressed that some elements of the Build Back Better plan may be reviewed individually. One of those, aimed at supporting a founding aspect of American democracy is the LJSA.
The Local Journalism sustainability Act would use the tax code as a way to support the flow of local information to the communities each local facet covers. Allowing more citizens to be informed on local school board and city council issues, high school sports that are the cornerstone to many communities and local events and information.
The LJSA has three major parts to it that will support local news media payrolls through a potential $25,000 dollar tax credit for reporter salaries, provide up to a $5,000 tax credit for businesses that advertise in local journalism outlets and a tax credit to cover up to 80% of a newspaper subscription price.
Currently the LJSA, authored by Arizona Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick and Washington Republican Dan Newhouse, has attracted 69 co-sponsors, including 14 Republicans. Support is growing amongst congress as it sits in the finance committee waiting to be heard.
In a time where local government entities seek to implement laws that will allow public notices to be only posted on their government websites, ultimately minimizing the ease and access of public information, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act would be huge for local media, local businesses who advertise in local media and subscribers who read our publications daily.
From the beginning the foremost value of news is as a utility to empower the informed. The purpose of journalism is thus to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies, and their governments.
I’ll leave you with this quote by journalist, Henry Anatole Grunwald;
“Journalism can never be silent: that is its greatest value and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph, and the signs of horror are still in the air.”
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
“Journalism can never be silent: that is its greatest value and its greatest fault. It must speak, and speak immediately, while the echoes of wonder, the claims of triumph, and the signs of horror are still in the air.”
Could not agree more, but I wonder at an editorial that supports such actions appears in a paper that ignored this gem: https://www.newsweek.com/arizina-gop-kelli-ward-subpoena-signing-electoral-1675706
