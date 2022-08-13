I moved to Port Arthur, Texas in February of 2012. My job was to make the Port Arthur News (newspaper) profitable to sell. Which we did. For those that don’t know Port Arthur, which lies on the Gulf of Mexico in Jefferson County Texas, is the Mecca for the oil and gas industry for the United States. More than 20 oil refineries reside in Jefferson County which also boasts the fourth largest sea port in the world.
So, what the heck does this have to do with the cost of tea in China?
Well, I’ll tell you. It was here that I found how far the rabbit hole goes when it comes to the Biden family and our current president of the United States.
Back in 2018 I was contact by a man who had been sitting in prison for more than eight years. He reached out in a last ditch attempt to have someone listen to him that he was innocent and wrongly prosecuted for misapplication of fiduciary property.
At the time I was very suspicious as “all convicts are innocent” right? But something kept digging at me to look at this a little deeper. So I did, and firmly believe he was innocent and greatly wronged by the judicial system of Jefferson County.
In 2010 Curtis Jones was approached by a group of high profile investors to create a startup company call (MRG) Management Resources Group Inc. to create a new clean energy opportunity.
Little did Mr. Jones know at the time that this new startup company would gain interest from, former Congressman Nick Lampson of Texas (who became a member of the board of directors for MRG) and was tight with former President Obama, President Biden and John Kerry current US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. BT Marketing, a joint capitalist effort between the Biden Investment Group, LLC, which was headed by Beau Biden at the time, now headed by Hunter Biden, and Thornton Investment Group (headed by John Kerry’s Chinese counterpart Solebury Thornton (Consulting Co., Ltd., Beijing, China) began talks of investing BIG money into this startup company.
A name also found in my research, and was pivotal in getting these groups together, was that of Chris Johnson, the brother in law of Barack Obama. And Chris Heinz, John Kerry’s stepson and heir to the billion dollar family food company.
On Oct. 29, 2010, BT Marketing agreed to invest $40 million dollars into MRG with the first $8 Million to garner the investors 30% over the first seven years. The remaining $32 million will receive an interest rate of 8%. All entities signed a non-disclosure agreement. No, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and John Kerry’s names were not on the agreement.
As often happens in that world, the $40 million caught the eyes of the Feds while investigating the “Beaumont (Texas) Foundation Group of America” which was understood to be a part of a major money laundering operation. And interestingly enough was the company that transferred $40 million stated above to MRG.
As one might think, investors began backing out of the deal quickly leaving one man holding the bag and spending 10 years of his life in prison.
In April of 2014, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden were hired by Burisma Holdings in the Ukraine to help with “corporate governance best practices.” Basically to raise capital, secure debt, attract and maintain talented, qualified directors, meet the demand and expectations of sophisticated shareholders, prepare for potential acquisitions and exit or next phase growth.
In an email uncovered during my research, Chris Heinz advised his board of directors that Hunter Biden and Devon Archer had both joined the Board of Burisma.
As a key partner in their investment firm this raised serious concerns, about reports of corruption in Ukraine, geopolitical risks among others. He noted to both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer that joining Burisma was a bad idea and unacceptable for their business relationship.
The response was sent to Heinz that both Devon Archer and Hunter Biden intended to pursue the opportunities as individuals. The decision fractured the firm and was the catalyst for Mr. Heinz ending his business relationship with Archer and Biden.
Devon Archer is currently in prison for his role in a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe of nearly $60 million. Hunter Biden continues to walk the streets a free man. Thanks Dad!
As of today, Curtis Williams has been released from prison and is writing a book, “Deaf Faith,” as he is hearing impaired, detailing his long fight to get released and clear his name.
There are many stories similar to this one, which reveal deep secrets about where politicians get their millions from. And no the Biden’s and other “Washington Power Players” of the political world aren’t the only big names that do this. But this is the one that I have personal knowledge about.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
