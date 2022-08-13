I moved to Port Arthur, Texas in February of 2012. My job was to make the Port Arthur News (newspaper) profitable to sell. Which we did. For those that don’t know Port Arthur, which lies on the Gulf of Mexico in Jefferson County Texas, is the Mecca for the oil and gas industry for the United States. More than 20 oil refineries reside in Jefferson County which also boasts the fourth largest sea port in the world.

So, what the heck does this have to do with the cost of tea in China?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.