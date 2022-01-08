Journalism is often referred to as “the Fourth Estate,” and deemed by many to be crucial to the functioning of a fair and balanced society. Thomas Jefferson, the main author of the Declaration of Independence and our country’s third president, once said “were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without government, I should not hesitate for a moment to prefer the latter”.
Remember the days when there were three main news channels? CBS, NBC and ABC were all we needed. They all carried the same news, reported similarly, but were on at different times with our favorite newscaster. This allowed us to watch who we wanted to watch or at the time that best fit our busy schedules.
As Jefferson suggests, journalists were perceived to be more important to society than politicians. A politician’s role was supposed to be to represent those who elected them, and to ensure those supporters are listened to, considered, and acted on when the need arises.
A journalist should be exploring and covering the issues that most concern their readers. They should include a variety of voices and opinions to offer the most complete coverage possible. By achieving that they enhance understanding and encourage dialog and debate.
We’ve come a very long way from those days across both entities.
Today we have multiple television networks that spend very little time reporting and a ton of time forcing opinions down our throats, 24/7. Their news segments have become editorialized to a point that viewers can’t tell the difference between a story and an opinion. Ultimately we make our viewing decision based on those networks that we feel most align with our own position.
We also have the Associated Press, which has greatly changed from one of the top consistent and fair reporting mechanisms in the business to a company that pushes out leading headlines and editorialized stories to its media partners. Basically, adding their own personal biases into a story.
It’s the reason my editors have pulled or edited Associated Press stories that we see as leading one way or the other. If we see it, we will pull it.
The media world has become so confusing for citizens across our country. Whose news is right, whose news is wrong and whose news just doesn’t matter. Thus the reason for the divisiveness we see today.
This is why I have such a passion for the newspaper industry. We have the opportunity to do it right. It’s our job to ensure balance in the news stories written by our editorial staffs. Whether they are stories about political candidates, a local baseball game or a new business opening up, balance is the point. Then, if we have allowed the reader to create their own view on what they have read, we have done our job.
It’s also the reason I encourage readers to share their thoughts by writing a “letter to the editor”, because this is your community newspaper as well and your voice matters.
Are we going to be perfect? Unfortunately not. Will we make everyone happy? Absolutely not. We will have our wins as well as stub our toes from time to time. But we will always strive to be fair and balanced. And that’s why we do what we do every day.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
