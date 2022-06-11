A political debate is a public debate held during a general election campaign, where the candidates expose their political opinions and public policy proposals, and criticism of them, to potential voters.
It is important to voters that they understand as much as possible, good and bad, about the individuals running for office.
Kelli Ward, who has served as the chair of the Arizona Republican Party since 2019 has stated most recently as April 26: “I believe all of our Republican candidates should show up, especially in races with no incumbent”.
Again on April 29th she stated, “If they won’t show up, don’t vote for them. If they are afraid to show you who they really are BEFORE they’re elected, you’ll HATE their representation after because they are LYING to you”.
Yet, she supports a current representative that has failed to show up, or has declined to take part in the new CD9 district public debates with the other Republican candidates.
With just over seven weeks until the August 2, Primary Elections representative Paul Gosar has only showed up to speaking events where he is not engaged by others to support his thoughts, actions and political views. Such as the June 25th Meet & Greet for all candidates.
Yep, he will be there for that one for sure.
On Thursday, June 2 CD 9 Republican candidates were invited to take part in a debate that was aired on PBS as well as livestreamed on Arizona Horizon YouTube Channel.
All showed except for Gosar.
The Lake Havasu City Chamber of Commerce and The Today’s News-Herald have scheduled a debate for local, state and national representatives on June 29th. Representative Gosar declined our invitation.
Privately I have reached out to Mr. Gosar inviting him to lunch the next time he is in the area, but I just heard crickets.
However, I did introduce myself to him (short conversation. Hello, I’m, goodbye) at the Patriot Party at Niko’s in May where he had accepted a speaking engagement.
But again, no debate.
Over 60% of the newly created CD9 voters are new to Representative Gosar.
So unless there are specific reasons Mr. Gosar doesn’t want to debate the other CD9 Republican candidates, I don’t understand. Unless, he’s pulling a Joe Biden and going to stay in his basement for months.
What could be the reasons?
He’s confident that he can win without debating? Maybe, and there’s a chance he could.
He likes the fame but not the conflict? Well, wouldn’t be the first time we saw that. Speaking publically to an audience chanting your name can be very exhilarating. But you need to have a strong backbone in order to maintain your composure when debating difficult questions.
Maybe he’s simply feeling under the weather and wants to do the responsible thing by socially distancing himself from his political challengers. That would be understandable if he wasn’t showing up at other events in the area on a regular basis.
Personally I will not vote for a candidate that won’t debate the issues. Gosar has been in office 10 years now. The issues are much different than they were when he was first elected. We need to hear from him. No Show, No Vote.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
I agree with the publisher, Mr. Macke. Paul Gosar is well passed his “sell by date” and like USA said is a “carpetbagger” with a rented “place” in Bullhead City his only connection to AZ CD9! Mr. Gosar has managed to get removed from all Congressional Committee assignments with his bizarre statements and association’s and has less influence then a rookie “backbencher”. Time to move on Paul and get back to your dental practice in Flagstaff. If the candidates for AZ-CD9 want a role model, they should review the Congressional career of the late Bob Stump (R) the best representation North-West Arizona ever had! This newspaper could perform a real service by interviewing the current slate of candidates, get past the “talking points” and determine their motives for running? How about it Rich? [thumbup][wink][smile] Deaton
Did hell just freeze over? Davey has actually gone against the long list of fools who still back Gosar!
Nope, hell didn’t freeze over, BB. Just the observations of a concerned voter and resident of AZ-CD9! “Elections have consequences” As a concerned voter I like to stick with the facts such as:
"but you are always free to use less, or simply not buy a grocery product if you can, drive less if you can, take an alternative vacation. etc." (D. Lender, 6/10/2022)
Joe Biden’s answer to everything, “It’s not my fault”
Prices today: 06/12/2022 in Lake Havasu City
Gasoline Regular: $5.19 / gallon 76 station “GasBuddy” Costs $93.42 to fill an 18 gallon gas tank.
Beef Steak: $3.49 / pound “Bashas”
Ground Beef: $3.49 / pound “Bashas”
Bacon: $5.99 / pound “Bashas”
Iceberg lettuce: $1.00 / head “Bashas”
10 pack case “Beer” $15.99 at $1.60 per can “Bashas”
Toilet paper: $6.00 for 6 rolls “Bashas”
Thanks Dim-Joe [thumbdown][censored][censored][thumbdown][ohmy] Deaton
So good to see that you are a self-confessed "concerned voter." And what your long list of greed and corporate price gouging have to do with your voter concerns are a puzzle, but then you've always been more than a little confused - about everything.
Come'on BigBob, I'm just getting the word out about the 8.7% INFLATION rate, something this Country hasn't seen since the last Democrat idiot "Jimmy Carter" was in office. You know there are a couple of generations of younger folks who never experienced "Jimmy's Malaise" where he suggested everyone should turn down the heat in winter and air conditioning up in the summer and wear sweaters if you get cold. Remember the long lines at the gas pumps and the out of gas signs during the Arab oil embargo. Heck, he even thought about "price controls" and suggested the American people will just have to get by with less. These younger folks need to get prepared for the "hard times" coming, don'tcha think BigBob? Just think at the end of this fiscal quarter we'll be in a full blown "big time" recession, all brought to us by? You guessed it President Joe Biden and the Democrat controlled Congress!
The left wingers claimed that "Trump backed" Sarah Palin was washed up, yet I see she came in first in an Alaskan congressional runoff to fill the late Don Young's seat. Trump backed candidates have won at least 97% of their seats according to one report I read. Of course, CNN and MSNBC only report the losses. Gosar? He seems to have gotten some bad press because he said this or did that. Much of it was overblown. It'd be like seeing Pastor Forrest Gump's car parked close to a liquor store, then claiming the man was an alcoholic. Should Gosar decide to debate, "crafty politicians" running against him would easily be able to box him in a corner regarding some of the things he said or did. Personally, I don't believe the man's a white supremacist or homophobe. If Gosar wants to win, my advice to him if I were his political advisor, would be to keep his trap shut at this point. It appears he's doing just that. It will be an interesting election for sure regardless of the outcome :-)
As a lifelong Republican I don’t agree. Haven’t voted for Gosar, who’s a carpetbagger and don’t plan to…
He is pulling a Biden by keeping his trap shut and maintaining a low profile. That says a lot and not good.
Sad little fake name guy can never tell the truth about anything, “…yet I see she came in first in an Alaskan congressional runoff…” The facts - Sarah Palin finished FOURTH in a ballot clogged with 48 contenders.
“Trump backed candidates have won at least 97% of their seats according to one report I read.” Seriously? You need to improve your reading skills. The orange seditionist didn’t have much at stake: He did not endorse any heavily contested primaries, nor did he support any challengers to Republican incumbents. For the most part, the loser backed incumbents who were expected to easily dispatch little-known opponents and a few open-seat House candidates in California. And he did not endorse any candidates at all in two of the seven states that voted Tuesday: New Jersey and New Mexico. Both were blue states where he lost by double-digits in 2020.
Bob - Get some new glasses. Sarah Palin was top vote getter. You need to take a reading comprehension course (or two). Good to see you back though!
Sarah Palin: 32,371, 29.77%
Nick Begich: 20,994, 19.31%
Al Gross: 13,563, 12.47%
Sorry, my information came from an early election report that had noting to do with my reading comprehension. Mea culpa.
“Sad little fake name guy can never tell the truth about anything”, this from the guy who has use the following “fake names” in these comments during the last three and a half years that I know of? BOB MOORE “also known as” HywRovr, RovR, BigBob, RedRockBob, SadonaBob, a.non, RobertsonO, heck, I can’t remember them all. Bob Moore has also been banned or “booted” by the editor twice for violating the rules and is the all time record holder for most “comments deleted”! Ask him, he’ll “fib” about it. [thumbup][tongue][love][wink] Deaton
...
I'm hearing that Paul Gosar is on the list of those who asked the former president for a pardon.
If so, I'd like him to tell us what crime he committed which he feels should be pardoned?
Conspiracy in the violent but unsuccessful Jan 6, attack on the seat of our government
attempting to prevent of the peaceful transfer of power by the former president? Or was it conspiracy in the "fake elector" scheme with Arizona Republican Committee Chairperson Kelli Ward? Or Both?
-RobertsonO
...
a. non - Both!
Gosar will not debate because he knows that the voters will not like his answers. Only the far-right traitors support him and that is still just a minority of the Republican Party that will be voting in the Republican primary. Good to see him leaving.
