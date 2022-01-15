An older lady goes to her favorite restaurant, wearing her face mask, and is seated at a table to enjoy her meal. The hostess that seated this lady, and the waitress taking her order were both wearing face masks as well.
After about 15 minutes or so, the waitress brings the lady her order. As she begins eating, she doesn’t completely remove the face mask from her mouth, but simply lifts the bottom up to expose her mouth, take her bite of food, then drops the bottom of the face mask to where it was.
Sitting a couple tables away was a younger couple that were not wearing masks. However, they were paying very close attention to the older lady. Soon after, snickering could be heard between the couple, soon escalating into loud comments focused in the older lady’s direction, which I’m certain she could hear.
The comments were rude, condescending and completely juvenile. “Just take the damn mask off,” one said. “It’s not like you’re going to live forever,” piped the other. “It’s just the damn flu,” came another comment.
Soon after, the older lady finished her meal, paid and walked out as though she never heard a word.
Unfortunately similar scenarios happen regularly. People argue at the drop of a hat if someone else has a different view or opinion than they do. Some folks even look for the argument when there is no argument to make.
Last I knew, we lived in the United States of America. Land of the Free and home of the brave. Here in Lake Havasu City we take those freedoms granted to us by our forefathers to heart. And when it comes to covid, the vaccine and face mask debates it’s no different.
I have had covid, I’ve had the vaccination shots and I have had the booster shot. Some might say, “Good Lord, that’s overkill.” And that may be, but it’s my decision to make. Nobody else’s. I do wear a mask while at work. But for the most part, when going out on the town, I don’t.
Interestingly enough my wife has not had covid, she has not completed the vaccinations and probably will not get the booster shot. Nor does she wear a mask unless we are going to an establishment that requires it. Ultimately that is her decision as well.
Personally I think she should be vaccinated and wear a mask, just as I feel everyone should. I have my reasons for feeling that way, just as many have their reasons for not. Nevertheless my personal opinion should not bear fruit in another person’s life or decisions unwelcomed.
So what really is the question? Shouldn’t it be, “Why is my life any of your business?”
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
