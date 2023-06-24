In what looked to be a blatant attack by Arizona State Republican Senators to remove government public notices from newspapers and reduce transparency to their very own constituents, newspapers across Arizona ultimately won the right to continue keeping citizens of the communities we serve informed.

SB1006 was authored and presented to the Arizona Senate by Sen John Kavanagh who represents Arizona District 23. Kavanagh has been very open that his reasoning for this bill was due to newspapers reporting on the actions of politicians. In his eyes, those stories made politicians look bad. The bill’s goal was to hurt newspapers and reduce transparency to our communities — nothing more.

