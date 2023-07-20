Now don’t get scared when we talk about Motorcycle Clubs (MC) in “Bikers Corner”. The majority of motorcyclists that join MC’s are not like the Hollywood MC’s “Sons of Anarchy” or “The Mayans.”
Currently more than 180,000 bikes are registered across the state of Arizona. The American Motorcycle Association stated: “99% of the motorcycling public are law-abiding; there are 1% who are not.” Thus, the “1%” patch is worn only by clubs immersed in criminality and large enough to defend the claim to be the “baddest of the bad” against all.
Wikipedia defines a local motorcycle club as a group of individuals whose primary interest and activities involve motorcycles. In layman’s terms, we just love to ride. And ride together.
The main purpose of typical riding clubs is to ride bikes. Everyone gathers (usually once or twice a month) to enjoy their rides with almost zero requirements or commitments. The clubs might (or might not) hold scheduled club meetings or ask members for dues.
Many are also nonprofit organizations with a 501c3 registered to them and put on yearly events and/or fundraisers.
For example, the local River Riders MC of Lake Havasu holds a yearly toy run in December which draws over 1800 motorcycles. An upcoming event that will be featured soon in the “Corner” is the “Friendship Run” also put on by the River Riders.
Other local clubs such as “Red Iron MC Mohave County” puts on poker runs to raise money for kids with cancer.
While the “Desert Warriors” recently raised money for the family of Ken and Tina Bonsang after a terrible motorcycle accident took Kens life.
Soldiers for Jesus MC is another busy club that is at just about every event around town including their yearly Bike Blessing. Their goal, spread the word of god, pray for others and promote personal religious growth.
There are a number of MC’s that have great people as members, across Mohave County, that focus on community and the brotherhood of riding.
Most bikers that have joined an MC are exactly that, law-abiding citizens. We have families, jobs, run local businesses, and protect you and your families every day one way or another. We just like to ride motorcycles with others that feel the same.
But here’s where it can get a little confusing to a non-motorcycle enthusiast. Many times MC is generally reserved for those clubs that are mutually recognized by other MC or outlaw motorcycle clubs. This is indicated by a motorcyclist wearing an MC patch, or a three-piece patch called colors, on the back of their jacket or riding vest.
Outlaw or one percenter can mean merely that the club is not chartered under the auspices of the American Motorcyclist Association, implying a radical rejection of authority and embracing of the “biker” lifestyle as defined and popularized since the 1950s.
Outside of the outlaw motorcyclist subculture, the words “motorcycle club” carry no perceived meaning beyond the everyday English definition of the words – a club involving motorcycles, whose members come from every walk of life. Thus, there are clubs that are culturally and stylistically nothing like outlaw or one percenter clubs, and whose activities and goals not similar to them at all, but still use three-part patches or the initials MC in their name or insignia.
Riding a motorcycle is an awesome thing. Maybe it can be likened to surfers and how they feel about riding waves. It’s a lifestyle that draws you in from the very beginning. When you’re riding, it’s like therapy. Some call it “wind therapy”. All the BS from the previous week or day or hour just disappear.
Here’s a quote from a fellow biker. Hope you like it.
“If you want to be happy for a day, drink. If you want to be happy for a year, marry. If you want to be happy for a lifetime, ride a motorcycle.”
In the coming weeks we will dive into some biker personality interviews and chat with some of those individuals on a person to person level. If you know of anyone that you would like to see interviewed for Bikers Corner, shoot me a note to rmacke@havasunews.com. Please make sure they are open to be interviewed. I don’t want to call someone that was recommended, but doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.