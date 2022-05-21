Day in and day out we go about our lives getting involved — and sometimes overly involved — in things that impact us every day. We start to take the little things for granted.
Well, I guess they shouldn’t be called little things, as they are probably the most important part of our lives. But we start our days just like every other day: The alarm goes off and we get out of bed, get ourselves ready for work or school, and head out the door thinking about what lay ahead of us.
Throughout the day we meet with people, work on projects, and have discussion about this and that. We look forward to going home for the evening so we can watch the football game, Reality show or our favorite sitcom. Whatever suits our fancy.
All too often, this routine begins to engulf our lives and become second nature until something stops us in our tracks and makes us think. I had one of those moments this past weekend that I would like to share with you. I’m not a BIG fan of Facebook and social media as I feel it really does the opposite. It takes the social part completely out of relationships by eliminating personal contact.
Nonetheless, Facebook is good for keeping up with family and friends that you might not see on a regular basis. So I do like it for that reason alone.
While browsing through my page feed this past weekend looking for updates from my kids, see new pictures of my grandkids and other family members, a memory from a few years ago popped up. It was a post from a good high school friend, a former high school and college football player, who was keeping his family and friends informed about his 9-year-old daughter.
At such a young age, this little girl was starting the battle of her life for the second time. Just four years earlier she was diagnosed with, and overcame, a battle with medulloblastoma — a highly malignant primary brain tumor that originates in the cerebellum part of the brain. At the age of nine. It came back and ultimately ended her life.
Reading the posts and remembering those that followed, you could just feel the emotions flowing off the page.
My eyes began to tear up just at the thought of what this little girl had to endure, as she battled to the very end. I mean damn, she fought for her life. She was a tough one for sure.
I thought about my friend and his family and how they had to deal with the day to day horror of not knowing how this would end up! How heartbroken they were when she lost her battle. It’s a kind of struggle that many of us will never know of.
The rest that day and well into the following week, I wasn’t thinking about the meetings I had scheduled, I wasn’t thinking about politics, how much laundry I had to do or if I needed to do the dishes. But I did think a lot about my kids, all that that are living their own lives. I thought about my grandkids and how I hadn’t seen them in months. What they were doing? How was their day going? How was school? I bet they are all getting so big now? Questions I’m asking myself even as I write this.
So excuse me while I go give my kids a call!
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald. Contact him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
