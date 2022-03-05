Public officials tend to make mistakes, just as you and I do. Most of us try to learn from those mistakes. Others have to make the same mistake more than once to learn from it. Is this the issue for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District Representative Paul Gosar? Or is Congressman Gosar’s issue more about hypocrisy or ego — or maybe he just doesn’t care what others think?
Actions speak louder than words many times, so I am going to say it’s probably a little bit of all three.
Rep. Gosar was the headline speaker for the America First Political Action conference in 2021 and a speaker for the 2022 event on Feb. 25th.
The America First Political Action Conference, for those that don’t know, is an annual white nationalist and far-right political conference. Many attendees are members of the “America First” movement and supporters of Nick Fuentes, also known by the online pseudonym Groypers. The conference was described by The Daily Dot as a “white nationalist alternative” to CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
White nationalists advocate for white people as a race and maintain a white racial and national identity. They believe the white race is more superior to other races. Many of its proponents identify with and are attached to the concept of a white nation, or a “white ethno state”.
AFOAC is led by a 23-year-old Fuentes. It is Fuentes who Gosar is seemingly connecting with on ideals. The comments below, as stated by Mr. Fuentes himself, should give us pause to question Gosar’s intent:
“I’m just like Hitler”
“All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory.”
“I don’t see Jews as Europeans and I don’t see them as part of Western civilization, particularly because they are not Christians.”
Fuentes has also made racist comments asserting that segregation and policies in the pre-civil rights-era American South “was better for them, it’s better for us, it’s better in general.”
Gosar’s reputation for being rebellious to the GOP by accepting speak engagements and having fund raisers organized by Furentes has seen him in hot water a number of times with House members. But this does not negate his right to speak openly with different people of different feelings and opinions.
What we must ask is, how does this help his constituents here in the 4th District? Yes, some will applaud Rep. Gosar’s rebellious acts and his far right views. Others, like myself, are appalled by the actions of our representative and how it makes each and every one of us look. We deserve better from those we cast our votes for.
Our nation is in a very difficult time. It is divisive to its very core. Our elected officials are in their positions to represent each of us. They would not be in those positions without us. But, somewhere along the way this has changed. Hate, ignorance, ego and hypocrisy by our elected officials can be seen almost daily. However it only further our divide; it does not help.
The United States Declaration of Independence states “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.
That, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their safety and happiness”.
So who really is Representative Paul Gosar and what does he stand for?
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
