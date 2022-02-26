Across our nation, government officials seek to find ways session after session that will allow them to not publish government public notices in local newspapers, but rather on local and/or statewide government websites.
Over the past two weeks I have been following HB2339 at the Arizona State Legislature. The bill would do exactly what is stated above if passed. On February 9th I sat listening to the arguments on both sides as the bill was presented to the Government & Elections Committee. The bill failed in committee with a 8-5 vote. The following week on February 16th the bill was back, with changes to only include Maricopa County or Counties with more than 4 million residents. This time it passed 7-6 along party lines with all Republicans voting for the bill. For now, it still needs to pass on the House floor.
Although this bill won’t affect us here in Mohave County we need to be aware, as one day it might. City, County and state politicians that disagree with editorial direction and content meant to keep communities informed tend to be at the core of this movement.
Citizens need to be couscous when approached by a politician directing this type of change. They should have understanding and importance of why publishing public notices affect each and every citizen. And how not running them could change and affect their lives in a negative manner.
1. The purpose of public notices is to make citizens aware of impending governmental actions and intent. That’s why the Arizona Constitution and numerous Texas statutes require them. There’s no more effective way to notify large numbers of people than with newspapers, which publish the notices both in print AND online.
2. If you want something to get noticed, put it in the newspaper. Newspapers’ readership far exceeds that of any other medium. The number of print readers, combined with our online readership, makes total newspaper penetration higher than it has been in years and most attractive to anyone who must reach a mass audience.
3. Regardless of the market size, newspaper online traffic is consistently much higher than readership of governmental websites. While newspapers – in print and online – are seen as a “go-to” independent source for reliable and consistent local information, local governmental websites have a very small sliver of readership.
4. Newspapers are required to notarize each and every public notice to prove they ran in their local publication. Who will police government entities to ensure proof of publishing, if on their own website?
5. Arizona newspapers not only publish public notices in print and on their websites, but combine all public notices into a free, searchable statewide website on ana.com for the convenience of citizens and vendors who have interests in other areas of the state. Readers can even sign up for email notifications whenever a notice regarding an area of interest to them is filed. All this is at no extra charge to the governmental entity.
6. “Discovering” a governmental notice may be how a citizen first hears of governmental plans that have an important impact on him or her — actions such as annexations, zoning changes, school attendance zone revisions, tax increases, bond issues, large governmental purchases, or planned projects with environmental impacts such as landfills, pipelines, industrial emissions expansions, etc. All of which affect each of us.
7. Elderly residents, low income residents, minorities and rural residents are statistically less likely to have internet access than other groups. Eliminating print notice would effectively disenfranchise these citizens from civic involvement.
8. The independent third-party approach to publishing and archiving public notices is an essential element of government transparency and accountability. If governmental entities are allowed to “publish” and archive their notices on complex governmental websites that are designed, maintained and operated by governmental officials, citizens could lose much more than the relatively few dollars involved in the cost of newspaper public notices.
Ultimately, if government is allowed to stop publishing local public notices in local newspapers, citizens should become very concerned as to what they are trying to hide. This is your city. Elected officials are there because of you, and are there for you. Trying to hide public notices is not in your best interests and those that wish to do so, should not be in public office.
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
I suppose it was just an oversight that it was not pointed out the representative is Kevin Payne - a Republican. SURPRISE!
