As politicians again battle over gun rights and increased safety legislations following the most recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas the question that must be asked is, why the children?
As a proponent of the Second Amendment and right to bear arms, I’m not going to get into the “more guns will stop this and less guns will stop this” argument. However, it is clear there is a problem, and one that is now attacking children at a location where they should feel safe: Their schools.
Since the 1999 Columbine school shooting in Colorado, our nation has seen 331 different schools exposed to gun violence. Of these attacks, more than 311,000 students have been exposed to these acts of violence.
Although school shootings are still viewed as rare, in 2021 there were 42 school shootings, which is higher than any other year since 1999. After the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde recently, our nation is currently at 24 school shootings, not even halfway through the year.
In an article published on theconversation.com and authored by James Densley, professor of criminal justice at Metropolitan State University and Jillian Peterson, professor of criminal justice at Hamline University, answers to the question “why the children” can be found.
School shooters are dominantly male and average 16-18 years of age. The majority of these individuals have a connection with the location they have targeted. Additionally they have planned their attack to be a “final act”, so to speak.
Many are also inspired by past school shooters and seek notoriety they have yet to find.
However, most are motivated by anger through a life of pain and frustration. As they focus on their looming event, they become involved in self-hate, become visibly depressed but also communicate their intentions to harm others in advance. Basically crying out for help that rarely comes.
Reports say 87% of school shooters struggled to create or maintain friendships with their peers, many of whom were bullied by other children.
This bullying initiates feelings of humiliation which then would result in thoughts of suicide, revenge or both.
A five-stage model to explain the rationale behind a student, or former student, carrying out a mass murder in their school was created in 2009 and has been updated regularly since.
It was determined that if school shooters are not hallucinating from a prescription medicine or other drug, then a massacre is representative of a rational, immoral solution. The five stages include chronic strain (having a range of negative experiences in the school), uncontrolled strain (strain of everyday life is left unchecked with the absence of pro-social relationships), acute strain (loss occurs and is perceived as catastrophic to the attacker), planning stage (time is spent planning a massacre), and massacre at school (students who plan and carry out massacres have access to fire arms). These acts indicate a solution to the shooters’ damaged sense of self-worth.
Ultimately these individuals are children themselves that have lived unhappy lives, whether it be at school, home or both. Nobody took time to help them.
Nobody took time to notice the signs of an individual on the brink of self-destruction which ultimately imposes that destruction on others.
Not unlike adults who struggle with similar issues, but kids and teenagers just don’t have the life experiences to handle these issues by themselves. Without help, they lash out at the most easiest targets, schools that have some form of meaning to them.
Please take time to notice the little things in a person that could ultimately lead to a very big thing. It’s up to all of us to help keep these types of tragedies from happening. We may not stop them all, but we may be able to save a few lives by stopping some.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
