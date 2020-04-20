Editor: I want to commend Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy and the City Council for the great work in these difficult times. Every elected official gets criticized during their time in office. It’s part of allowing people to speak their minds in a free and open society.
Much to their credit, the decisions the mayor and council made have been open and transparent, which hasn’t been easy given the lockdown.
How do you make those difficult decisions given that the virus pandemic has changed all our lives and entered us into unchartered decision-making?
I don’t envy the mayor and council. I was a mayor of a similar size city for 16 years. Most of my serious decisions centered around summer and winter storms and, of course, budgets and taxing decisions.
I haven’t agreed with all the mayor and council’s decisions, but I take heart in the fact that they are acting on what they feel is the best interests of the city. So, thanks again Mayor Sheehy and Council members!
Rich Mattern
Lake Havasu City
