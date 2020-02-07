Editor: Clarence Thomas, Ronald Reagan, Sarah Palen, Brett Kavanaugh, William Barr, Alan Dershowitz, and Donald Trump. What do all these names have in common? These were all respected and popular people until they challenged the Democratic Party. Some of them actually started out as Democrats. Dershowitz still is. Today, they are part of the “Scorched Earth” history of the people that have had their characters discredited, dismembered, and assassinated by the Democratic Party and its Mainstream Media propaganda arm. You are being played! The good news is that many have figured out what they are doing. There are over half a million Democrats that have “Walked Away” from the Party.
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista
(1) comment
Thank you Mr. Barr. So correct! Yes, the "smart" Democrats are walking away to the other side in droves. We welcome them with outstretched arms.
