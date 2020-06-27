The story is told of a Hindu merchant who dreamed one night that he had died. To his bewilderment, he found himself standing in a large room, entirely bare of furnishings. Puzzled as to where he was, he looked around and discovered that there was a door in one wall. A small neatly printed sign on the door read, “For the damned.”
Having no other place to go, he opened the door and entered. In front of him was an enormous table spread with the rarest delicacies of food and drink. Seated around the table were a number of people, each was tied to a chair with his arm fastened behind his back. To the free hand of each person was fastened a spoon with a handle too long to be of use in getting food from the plate to his mouth. Although food fit for the gods lay within inches of them, the poor wretches were obviously suffering from the final stages of starvation. The Hindu quickly backed out of the room and closed the door. It was only then that he saw another door bearing a sign, “For the saved.”
He opened the second door and for a moment he thought he had mistakenly entered the same room. Before him was the table, spread with delicacies. The people seated about it were tied to their chairs with one hand tied behind their back, a spoon too long for them to use was tied to their free hand. Just before the dream ended, the Hindu merchant became aware of one great difference between the people in the two rooms. Instead of starving miserably, the people in the second room were happy and well-fed. Though their spoons were too long to use to feed themselves, they had realized they were not too long to feed their neighbors. Each person in the second room was feasting, feeding on the greatest delicacies, while he fed his neighbor.
I found this story decades ago and saved it in a collection of stories that I used as a volunteer teacher for high-school-age children. My wife and I also used these stories to teach our children on family nights.
What I love about this story is how it illustrates the difference compassion and charity can make in a home, a family, a community, a nation or the world. In my mind’s eye I pictured that those who sat around the table chose to feed their neighbors — not in a calculated or selfish way — but out of love. They hadn’t thought, “If I feed them, then they’ll feed me.” That’s not the true nature of charity. Those who are willing to serve and care about their neighbors can feast on a life filled with compassion and understanding, both given and returned, the story teaches.
It can be discouraging to see what appears to be so many people selfishly gripping their spoons looking only to satisfy their own desires. Even more discouraging is to see how some of these people will attack others at their table, being critical and finding fault, throwing darts of judgment out from behind computer keyboards. Such actions will never bring satisfaction or peace to their minds. In fact, when we discredit, humiliate, disgrace or disappreciate others it will do the opposite and we can find our hearts darkened and filled with discord. Wherever we are planted, let’s try to grow the best fruits we can.
Wherever we are standing, let’s lift others.
Richard Haddad is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier.
