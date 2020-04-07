Editor: I have been dealing with internet outages for the past week. I am working from home because of the virus crisis. I have called Suddenlink several times, and all they can say is they are working on it. In researching my billing I saw beginning in January of this year my bill went up over 25%. The bill for 2019 went up over 10%. I pay extra for faster speeds and more gigabytes of internet. On my bill there is a charge under fees and taxes. There are no taxes for the internet, but there is a charge of $3.50 for network enhancement fee. The prior fee was $2.50. I believe price increase was about 40%. Based on my experience for the past several years, the network has never been enhanced. Suddenlink has a monopoly on cable services in the city of Lake Havasu. I think the city government should be aware of what this company is doing. They need to control their price increases and their equipment reliability. Thank-you. P.S. I think this would be an interesting story to investigate.
Richard Hougland
Lake Havasu City
