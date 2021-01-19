Editor: I believe that God sent me a message this morning. He told me to no longer stand for the pledge of allegiance or the National Anthem. When I asked him why he said because this is no longer the United States of America. The media and Democrats have pushed a narrative to divide us by race, by rich vs poor, by male vs female, by gay vs straight, by Christian vs protestant.
The Democrat party thrives on our division. Let’s face it, folks. Neither party represents the people. I encourage a Rexit and Dexit from both parties. Myself I choose the Libertarian Party because, well, I like the root word. God tells me it is difficult to support a nation that brazenly kills its unborn. God is a forgiving God, however and I encourage everybody to pray for him to deliver us from this evil and give us a second chance. I trust there will be major changes in the next few weeks that will shock the world. Get your house in order.
Richard Johnson
Lake Havasu City
Let's face it folks, Lil Richie is nuts. And believe me, once President Biden is sworn in tomorrow and democracy returns to our nation we will see the beginning of many, many changes that will make our nation once again a government "for the people" not just the "rich and corrupt people."
