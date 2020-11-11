Editor: I have been watching the media coverage of this election and doing my own independent research on alternative sites. It is quite sad that the media now thinks they have some new powers to coronate a President of their choice not the Peoples choice. The media including Fox News betrayed the trust of the People by calling our State too early that was no coincidence. I hope all of you switch to Newsmax as I did on Election night. I would encourage all readers of all newspapers to use critical thinking when reading any newspaper.
If it is from the Associated Press it is probably fake news. This election despite the coronation of Biden is not over, in fact I suspect it will be reversed when all is said and done.
Do not despair patriots praise God and ask for his divine intervention to save our Republic. When it is reversed the Democrats will not be happy so assure you protect yourself from the violence that will surely follow.
Keep the faith, brothers and sisters.
Richard Johnston
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
YOU LOST! Stop whining! There is nothing that Typhoid Donnie can do to erase the votes of the American people who tossed his useless a$$ out. And the media simply reports on the figures provided to them from each state - they are not the BIG EVIL all of you fools believe them to be.
