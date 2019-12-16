Editor: Fillmore wrong on vaccination requirement. So let the record reflect that I am a registered republican criticizing this decision by a Republican Lawmaker. I grew up in California in a time when vaccinations were required in school registration and many epidemics and spread of disease were thus prevented. As the years progressed the requirements started to be relaxed and therefore diseases started to return and spread. That was until a very brave Democratic Senator Richard Pan who is also a practicing Pediatrician was elected on a platform to require vaccinations. This was a very controversial bill with a lot of fake news created trying to scare people about vaccinations. The bill was passed and is now law in California. As a result the folks that didn’t want vaccinations are trying to recall him. This is a very brave man regardless of Party affiliation who did the right thing regardless of the consequences. This is not a case where individual liberties are a priority over the well being of others who can be infected with these diseases that are spread. Check your facts, Mr. Fillmore. Withdraw your bill.
Richard Johnston
Lake Havasu City
