Editor: A very merry Christmas to everybody. I would just like to start off by saying how happy I am that I moved here a little over two years ago. I was fortunate enough to find a music group to play my guitar and jam with on Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center. I would encourage any of you who are looking for a place to have fun with a great group of guys and girls, please sing and play your instrument to join us. I would also like to invite you to join us every Thursday in December under the London Bridge from 1 to 4 p.m. where we will be playing a variety of music. We started yesterday and had a pretty good crowd. All donations we receive will go to the Senior Center meals on wheels program. Bring a folding chair and hopefully have fun with us.
Richard Johnston
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.