Editor: In reference to Michael Roundlett’s letter today regarding Memorial Day and Trump being appalling to him for the celebration I will start off by respecting his view because I certainly would not want a parade of boats with Obama flags going down the Bridgewater Channel. I do need to reeducate him, however, as from there. As most liberals do, he gets his facts mixed up. First of all Trump does not openly display disdain and disrespect for the military; just the opposite. In fact, 2/3 of the military voted for and supports Trump. Second, yes, he had issues with Sen. John McCain for good reason. He was part of the swamp that participated in the dirty dossier Russia hoax. Third, he did not rob the military budget to build the wall, he used surplus funds for the wall only after the Democrats blocked funding for the wall. So why does he deserve to be honored? Well, he has made America great again.
Richard Johnston
Lake Havasu City
(7) comments
THURSDAY 2
The impeached fool squatting in our White House Thursday morning retweeted a video of one of his supporters declaring that Trump’s political opponents ought to be dead. “Thank you Cowboys,” Dopey tweeted with the video posted by Cowboys for Trump, which shows Couy Griffin, the group’s leader, ranting about Democrats in violent terms during a gathering at a New Mexico church on May 17.
“I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to a conclusion where the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” Griffin said as the crowd cheered. The supporter of the impeached moron insisted he wasn’t talking “in a physical sense.”
“And I can already see the videos getting edited where says I want to go murder Democrats,” he said. “I say that in the political sense because the Democrat policy and agenda is anti-American right now.” Griffin repeated again that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat because “we need to have the majorities in the House and the Senate.”
Before Trump retweeted the video, Griffin told the Daily Beast on Tuesday that he “could’ve chosen a different verbiage. I guess I need to be more careful when I choose the words that I speak,” he said. “But you know, it’s just so hypocritical of the left how they’re blowing this up, like I’m some hate-speech murderer.”
Yet Griffin also stated that “there’s not an option” that violence is “on the table” as he and other right-wingers protest against Democratic governors’ stay-at-home orders amid COVID-19.
The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The impeached fool squatting in our White House has had a love-hate relationship with the media since way back in his campaign days. And when I say love-hate, I mean he loves state-run Fox News Network and hates everyone else. And honestly, now that Fox has found themselves actually reporting true poll numbers rather than the BS nonsense Trump wants them to peddle, he’s really not even super fond of them anymore. He prefers an America where no one is allowed to voice their unsavory opinions of him, instead just being forced to say nice things and bow down to his tiny, lifted feet whenever you’re in his presence — in case you were ever wondering where his obsessions with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un originated from. It’s pure envy, folks.
And Lil Donnie made that all too clear a few months ago during a live version of a Twitter tantrum on a Fox News segment with Sean Hannity, “The media is corrupt. Not all the media. I know some great people, including you, but I know some great journalists,” Trump stated during the interview with his favorite Fox News personality. “Look, they give Pulitzer Prizes to people that got it wrong. In all these people from the New York Times which is the fake newspaper, we don’t even want it in the White House anymore, and we’re probably going to terminate that and the Washington Post from the White House, they are fake.” Of course, Donnie was in such a fit of rage that he didn’t clarify whether he was “terminating” the publications’ reporters or just their access to the White House. But does it really matter?
He then went on in the interview to claim that the NYT issued an apology to him regarding their coverage of the election — a common Trump lie that has been disputed by both PolitiFact and the Times themselves.
It has happened with the impeached fool before. And I can guarantee that it will happen again. But I have to wonder when people will realize that history has shown us — a leader that disparages the media and denies free speech has never once turned out to be a good thing.
NEWS UPDATE 1 FOR THURSDAY
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Wednesday became the first member of the impeached fools administration to say definitively that hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment for the coronavirus, based on the available data. "The scientific data is really quite evident now about the lack of efficacy," Fauci — the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert said. But he stopped short of calling for an outright ban of the drug, which Dopey said he was taking last week as a preventative measure after a top White House aide was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Fauci's comments come days after the Lancet published a 96,000-patient observational study that concluded hydroxychloroquine had no effect on Covid-19 and may have even caused harm including death. France decided this week to ban the use of hydroxychloroquine, even in clinical trials, and the WHO has paused its clinical trials of the drug. There is no data yet from randomized, controlled clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine — the gold standard for evaluating potential treatments. But Fauci was unequivocal on Wednesday, saying that "the data are clear right now."
[offtopic]
"...he used surplus funds for the wall..." a blatant lie. Following are news stores from September of last year -
1) The Trump administration has started the arduous process of canceling $3.6 billion in military construction projects to fund its plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Defense Secretary Mark Esper began notifying lawmakers Tuesday which projects will be canceled in their districts. Top Democrats immediately blasted the plan. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was among the first lawmakers to say his district will be impacted by the funding cuts, for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point “This decision will harm already planned, important projects intended to support our service members at military installations in New York, across the United States, and around the world," Schumer said. "It is a slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces who serve our country that President Trump is willing to cannibalize already allocated military funding to boost his own ego and for a wall he promised Mexico would pay to build."
2) The impeached crook is taking $6.1 billion out of Defense Department funds altogether, including $224 million from the Blended Retirement System, a pension program that combines existing pensions and (401)k programs. Signing up for that has been optional for current military members but has been standard for all new recruits since last year. The Pentagon says that none of the billions in funding stolen for the wall "will result in any shortfall in readiness or cuts to military benefits." But that $224 million being taken from the pension program is a cut to benefits, no two ways around that.
3) It will also take $3.6 billion in military construction money and $2.5 billion in defense counterdrug funding, which is ridiculous. I mean, the wall is ostensibly being built to keep drugs from crossing the border so of course it makes total sense to take $2.5 billion away from drug interdiction overseas. The Pentagon hasn't yet said which construction projects will be ended to make up the $3.6 billion. But from a list compiled earlier this year of possible projected that can get the axe, there were 10 projects in Puerto Rico, totaling $402.6 million. That money was intended for a National Guard Readiness Center to help the island in future disasters and for ongoing rebuilding at Camp Santiago, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
4) Trump is stealing millions of dollars intended for funding the schools that children of members of the military attend to pay for his wall. Documents obtained by CBS News show the reprogramming request by the White House will divert funds that the Pentagon had previously designated for a diverse set of projects in the U.S. and around the world, from a missile facility in Alaska and an engineering center at the U.S. Army Academy at West Point, to a hangar at a U.S. Air Force Base in Japan and a veterinary facility for working dogs at the U.S. Navy Base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. Funds for the construction of schools at military bases and facilities will be transferred to finance the construction of border barriers, including a $62,634,000 grant for a middle school at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and a $56,048,000 grant for an elementary school for children of U.S. troops stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany.
And of course whatever happened to the insane rants of the impeached fools and his followers, "MEXICO WILL PAY FOR THE WALL!":
Don't worry HwyRovr, non of the dimwits in this comment section can or will refute your facts. Like it or not, tRUMP has taken money out of the military budget and used it to build the wall that he promised Mexico would pay for
He has also taken away my 2nd Amendment right to buy and own a bump stock for my AR-15. He is no friend of Americans that value American principals...
It is funny, isn't it? The "usual suspects" always have time to post insults, lies and basic trash about me, and none of them have ever been able to refute the facts I post. But that's how conservative/fascists operate. It would be great see the newspaper put a stop to direct personal attacks - even the occasional one I get away with - as a good faith effort to clean up this opinion section. I have gone, literally months, ignoring these losers and yet day after day they attack me - what's up with that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.