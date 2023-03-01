Editor: The railroad sets dangerous chemicals on fire in Ohio and I have not heard one of the global warming (now called climate change because they realized the Earth was not warming) liberals, or Al Gore, or anyone from the Biden Administration, making a big deal, or even a little deal, about what this fire did to our atmosphere. However, let cows fart and all hell breaks loose.
Richard Kerber
