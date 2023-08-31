Editor: Whether you like Trump of not, you cannot defend Joe Biden as being the most corrupt vice president and now president.
If you only watch the fake news, you probably don’t know the following facts:
As vice president, Biden had three email accounts under fake names which he used over 5,400 times, including emails with Hunter about his crimes.
Why are we just now hearing about this? The National Archives delayed their response for over a year.
President Biden has said, numerous times on video, that he knows nothing about Hunters illegal dealing with foreign countries. Hunter’s laptop, and whistleblowers, proved otherwise.
(A Senate investigation showed that) the wife of a former Moscow mayor gave Hunter over $5 million over a two month period and when Joe put sanctions on Russian oligarchs, he left the mayor’s wife off the list.
Hunter complained that 50% went to the “Big Guy”. This is called Influence Peddling.
The upper management at the DOJ and FBI are working overtime trying to hide all of the Biden Family’s crimes and protecting him at all costs, even if it involves lying to congress.
So is the fake news the channel that recently paid close to $1billion for pushing a lie, a lie they said needed to push because that is what their listeners wanted to hear? The same channel that pushes at least 6 stories a day about Hunter, but almost none on the 4 indictments with over 91 felony charges that multiple Grand Juries approved? The same channel that is pushing the purported Biden corruption that has resulted in zero charges or indictments even though they have pushed multiple accusations after months of investigations with zero confirmed evidence of any wrong doing? Is that the fake news your talking about.
“Chicken Little”: “We might summarise the moral messages of the story as follows: 1) don’t form incorrect conclusions from insufficient data; 2) don’t stoke fear in others without good cause to do so; and 3) don’t take other people’s word for things, especially when those other people are making extraordinary claims (which should require extraordinary evidence). (Dr Oliver Tearle (Loughborough University) SCREECH, SQUAWK. Beware of Fox News! [thumbup][huh][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
Based on the details you listed, you sure seem to know a lot about Fox. But, no, that was not the fake media channel that was the one mentioned in the comment. Fox paid dearly for their errors, but nowhere was it found that they intentionally lied about every story they reported on. How many stories are written on your favorite channels regarding Hunter? I am guessing none.
Hey Fred just give it some time. There will be criminal charges agaisnt Biden and his crime family. The FBI and DOJ can't protect him for much longer. After all your party spent over 4yrs' investigating Trump. Now as for the grand juries indictments, you do know that it is a one sided affair when the prosecutor presents his case with no opposition. And besides it's easy to get indictments when most of the people on the grand jury are on the same side as the prosecutor, politically speaking. Sadly our politics have made it that in this day in age that one is presumed guilty without even a trail. Just like all the lefties claiming Trump is guilty of insurrection but to date he nor anyone else has been charged with insurrection. All now there are certain states considering keeping Trump off the next election ballet. Not legal but what do they care about what's legal, they changed election laws just before the 2020 election to make certain that Biden would get 80 plus million votes. These people are so afraid of Trump it drives them crazy. They keep throwing BS at the wall in hopes that something sticks but in the mean time he gets more support. The average god fearing American is seeing what the left is up to and they will make their voices heard. The corruption and DC swamp is showing it's true colors and it isn't pretty. In fact it's down right scary and ugly.
You might want to read about the sentences for the proud boys, remember the ones who trump told to stand down but stand bye. If you still support trump after he sat by and watched the capitol be attacked for 2 hours you cannot call yourself a patriot, no patriot cheers on or does nothing to stop an attack on its home.
Who mentioned Trump? The letter writer, Mr. Kerber didn’t. He’s only pointing to the growing mountain of evidence of the Biden family CORRUPTION! It’s been said that a competent prosecutor can get a grand jury, who is exposed to zero exculpatory evidence, can indict a ham sandwich. The rubber meets the road at trial? You and your pals seem to be rejoicing just a bit prematurely? Anyway, what ever happened to the “presumption of innocence”?[thumbup][tongue][whistling][rolleyes][smile] Deaton
I don’t know what Fox News you’re talking about but the one I have watched talks about Trump indictments.
And cnn is no stranger to paying out on defamation lawsuits and such.
Hey Ol' Fred... Are you sure it's 6 stories a day?
I heard the News Media Outlets average six minutes a week on Dad and Hunter!
And are spending 7,527 minutes on TRRUUMMP!!
It's no wonder you are such a wizard in the Current TRRUUMMP Events category!
