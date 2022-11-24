Editor: Regarding the recent letter writer’s statement that Trump has no interest in working with foreign leaders or keeping America safe: Where were you during Trump’s four years in office. Like most liberals, you must only watch fake news. You don’t seem to know what reality is. Regarding Jim Rosensweet’s letter, your hateful letter just shows how much anger you have at the Republicans taking back the house.
And regarding Andy Worth’s letter, you got to be kidding. Yes, your vote counted, and so did the extra thousands of votes stuffed into Maricopa County’s totals. Why do you think it takes Maricopa County so long to count votes?
