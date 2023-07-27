Editor: Liberals will not read this past the first few sentences, which are factual truths that most liberals know, but won’t acknowledge. As Senator Marco Rubio said, we have a president who can barely put together complete sentences, appears incoherent, often times doesn’t even know where he is, that allowed spy balloons to be flown over our heads, that abandoned billions of dollars of American military equipment left over in the hands of the Taliban and spends all day talking about electric vehicles and solar panels that he knows we are going to have to buy from China. We have a justice system that indicts political opponents and former presidents and leading presidential candidates. A justice system that infiltrates sources and tries to spy on Catholic churches but allows criminals to destroy large cities across the country.
We have a military that doesn’t spend its time talking about new weapons systems, re-supplying our military’s ammunitions, or how to care for veterans that are committing suicides at historic rates, they spend their time talking about transgender issues, and all kinds of racial disparity stuff, not defending our country.
