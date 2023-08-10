Editor: NJ Rose must oly watch fake news. She has no idea about the $20+ million the Bidens have received from foreign countries, for illegal favors, or about all of the evidence against the Bidens and their crimes. The fake news refuses to air it. No idea about the border crisis, and the crisis across the country because of it. Even NY has had enough. Bidenomics is a joke. They take crazy inflation and pretend is all good. Biden is on video saying he will stop Trump from being President again by whatever means is necessary. You have no idea about the many other problems the Biden administration has created. The fake news hides the facts. If you knew the truth, which Biden himself says on numerous videos, you would never believe anything on fake news again. OAN and Newsmax don’t make up stuff, they report the news and have evidence and videos to back it up. The fake news is controlled by the Bidens and will never report anything negative about the Bidens. The Biden administration, with the help of the fake news, will be the downfall of our country. It’s a very sad time.
Richard Kerber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.