Editor: I saw a cartoon today, but then realized it was actually making a point.
President Biden has accomplished everything he set out to do. He weaponized the DOJ, the FBI and the IRS. He’s indicted his political opponents; He destroyed our energy independence; Inflation is through the roof; Crime is rampant; He’s divided Americans; He’s weakened the military and sold out to China; He’s opened the boarder and already spent trillions of dollars more than comes in. Great job Joe, what do you have in mind for the next 17 months?
(5) comments
Believe me Biden will come up with more disastrous plans for our country in the next 17mo. Right now he is threatening the republicans if they don't support his next 24billion dollar payment to Ukraine he will withhold all the aid for Hawaii and Florida. Such a nice guy he is. Bet he will get more kickbacks from Ukraine for his crime family.
Pretty funny, keep watching the station who paid a huge settlement and is on record to admitting to telling you what you want to hear.
Same old tired story, eh Fred. Who cares about Fox paying a settlement. Does that change the truthfulness of the opinion posted? Nope!
Come’on Fred, don’t be shy, just say it “Fox News Channel”! The number choice in cable news! The ratings don’t lie. [thumbup][whistling][rolleyes][wink][smile] Deaton
Hey dummycrat did you hear the latest about what your guy is now doing. He is threatening the republicans if they don't vote to give Ukraine 24billion more of our tax dollars he may withhold the aid money from Hawaii and Florida. Sounds like extortion to me but extortion isn't new to Biden. One has to wonder how much Biden is getting in kickbacks from Ukraine. What a scum bag. Lets Go Brandon
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.