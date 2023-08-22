Editor: If it were not for Trump, we would not know about the fake news. If it were not for Trump, we would not know about the corrupt FBI, IRS and DOJ. If it were not for Trump, we would now know how corrupt federal politics are, or how many millions of dollars the Bidens have taken from other countries (and not good ones) in exchange for political favors. So the only question is, how long has all of this been going on? Probably 30 years or more. Just figure out when politicians started becoming millionaires and we will have the answer.
Richard Kerber
(3) comments
Interesting how people will believe what trump says over all evidence.
Hey Ol' Fred... Aren't you being a little vague? Care to go into a little more detail on said evidence!?
PP Fred is just another leftest that thinks he's got it all figured out. You can't fix stupid.
