Editor: Rob Miles assumed that I was a Republican. He is right. After about 15 years as a Democrat, I changed parties. I assume Rob Miles is an anti-Trumper. It shows. He calls me ignorant when all I did was quote Marco Rubio, and yes, I agreed with him.
If it were my writings, I would have talked about the Biden Crime Family, and the corrupt FBI and DOJ. The biggest political crimes in our history are being covered up by the Feds, and fake news. If he was a true independent, he would watch Newsmax to get the other side, and the truth. Yes, Trump was making plans to withdraw from Afghanistan, and had the election been fair, Trump would still be president and the withdrawal would not have been utter chaos, leaving billions of dollars of our equipment, and the death of 13 services members.
(1) comment
The Indictment:
"The Defendant had a right, like every American, to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome-determinative fraud during the election and that he had won. He was also entitled to formally challenge the results of the election through lawful and appropriate means, such as by seeking recounts or audits of the popular vote in states or filing lawsuits challenging ballots and procedures. Indeed, in many cases, the Defendant did pursue these methods of contesting the election results. His efforts to change the outcome in any state through recounts, audits, or legal challenges were uniformly unsuccessful."
Trump then moved on to conspiracies to overturn the election unlawfully.
But, but, but…..the Bidens, Benghazi, the FBI, DOJ, drag queens….oh my!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.