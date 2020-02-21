Editor: Whether you are conservative or liberal, “We the People” all have the same desire as employers: We want to do our job, take charge and hire people of integrity and proven skills, something that is almost impossible in today’s political culture.
VoteSmart.org had a crazy idea decades ago. Using students and volunteers Vote Smart has tracked and recorded politicians’ public records: biographical details, votes, issue positions, public comments, contributors, endorsements, every special interest rating. They present the data they have collected in various tools that make it easy for citizens to see what factual background exists on each politician by subject area, but only in the areas that can be manually collected, entered and managed.
These efforts are crude, slow and cannot expose the facts as quickly as our modern candidates push lies, or what we now call “alternative facts.” So lies win, facts suffer and reality dissolves in the mess they make.
We, of course, cannot govern ourselves successfully that way. When lies become acceptable a free people will not remain free long. So why not take charge, use the technical tools available to track every applicant and expose facts and truth in real time?
Maybe then we could attract honorable, supremely-qualified candidates for higher office who, in the current climate, are not willing to offer themselves for public service, not willing to be a participant in such destructive behavior.
Richard Kimball,
Vote Smart president
