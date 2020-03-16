Editor: Daniel Tondre in his recent letter regarding abortion, states “the law still stands” and then goes on to bash Democrats and calls them the party of “inhumans”. I am a Democrat who is not a fan of abortion and I know for a fact there are many other Democrats who share my feelings about abortions.
I feel Mr. Tondre is misinformed and as such, offer the following. First of all, Roe v Wade is not a law. Norma McCorvey a.k.a. Jane Roe is the woman who challenged her right to have an abortion in the State of Texas. She brought a lawsuit against District Attorney Henry Wade, challenging the Texas law that prohibited her from getting an abortion. In 1973, the case made its way to the Supreme Court which struck down laws prohibiting abortion by a 7-2 vote. Six of the seven justices in the majority were Republican appointees. The only Democrat appointee, Byron White, voted against Roe v. Wade. It was a republican controlled supreme court that agreed with her argument and struck down laws that prohibited a woman’s right to choose what happens to her body.
I would encourage all readers to go to this web site and read the Wikipedia article that explains this event in great detail.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roe_v._Wade
People have asked this question. Why didn’t Presidents Bush or Trump push to get “this law” overturned when they had majorities in the House, Senate and Supreme Court? Given the information I have provided above, I believe that question is now answered. While I respect Mr. Tondre’s passion regarding abortion, I hope he reads this and reevaluates his disdain for Democrats?
Richard LaCosse
Lake Havasu City
