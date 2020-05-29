Editor: In response to Michael Rundlett’s letter from May 27, from an Air Force veteran: You are absolutely right that the purpose for Memorial Day is to honor those who have given their lives in service to our country but then again, what better way to honor them than to ensure that they had not died in vain? We must keep the freedoms for which they so gallantly fought and died, or it would all have been for naught. President Trump leads that fight to keep America free, secure and prosperous. You are obviously suffering from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) which enables you to look past all of the many accomplishments of this businessman president and bash him for stories told by people like Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, Schumer, Mueller, etc., along with the mainstream media, who for almost four years have been unable to show proof of any alleged wrongdoing.
As for military service, there are many who are not accepted for service due to having any of a large variety of problems, including bone spurs. Does anyone have proof that President Trump had no bone spurs? It’s just more Trump bashing BS.
Much of your ranting about how Trump disrespects our military actually made me think of our previous President who decreased military spending, fired or forced into retirement many generals and other upper echelon leaders. The only disdain and disrespect that I have seen was against McCain, who lost his bid for the presidency and hated Trump, who won. He was an anti-Trump RINO who fought Trump at every turn and therefore was disrespected by Trump and most Conservatives.
Otherwise, Trump loves America, loves and respects our forces and shows it when he meets returning troops, flag-covered caskets, families of the fallen or visits hospitalized vets. When he minimized the injuries sustained in attacks in Syria and Iraq, he merely reported what he was being told at the time.
As far as using military funds to build the wall to keep out dangerous drugs, thugs, illnesses and illegals, the military has everything they need because of Trump. He believes in, as did Reagan, peace through strength.
God Bless America and President Trump!
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Richard= SPOT ON.
Ignore the Two Resident Losers in here. They are just Sore Losers. LOL They are in for a Miserable next 4 Years as when "WE" take the House back and keep the Senate. Things are going to move into WARP SPEED.
GREAT POST!!
Hey Richard, no need to go to so much trouble trying to make excuses for president tRUMP, no one's going to change their mind about him.
What I will say though is that he took away part of my 2nd Amendment rights when he outlawed the selling and ownership of bump stocks for legal weapons. Right now he's attacking the 1st Amendment because Twitter fact checked his misleading messages. If you think his use of military money to build his wall (the one he promised Mexico would pay for) is not negatively impacting our troops and their families, you don't know anyone serving right now. He has also been threatening the 10th Amendment, State's rights to bully governors that stand up to him.
Well said, HG and I need not offer my usual snarky reply about conservative/fascists and their support of an impeached moron.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.