Even though big tech and the mainstream media have been censoring conservative free speech for some time now, it just means that we have the truth and they don’t want us to be able to share it. It has been almost impossible to defend against the lies of the left when conservative voices have been kept silent. Unfortunately for them, the truth is getting out anyway because people are smart enough to see what’s been happening.
First of all, instead of still being energy independent and making millions selling excess oil to our allies, we have made it necessary for us and our allies to be dependent on our enemies.
Aside from that, this country is experiencing a major crime wave, ruined economy, over-the-top government spending, record high prices caused by unbridled inflation and an on-going out of control invasion of illegals from many countries through our southern borders. Of the millions entering illegally it’s unknown which ones are hardened criminals, terrorists, gang members, disease-carriers, drug or human smugglers.
Aside from watching all that with thugs and drugs, people and parents are starting to stand up against what’s been going on in the classrooms, shared bathrooms, boys competing against girls in sports and late-term abortions. So the people are gradually seeing the truth as it seeps into every corner of their lives, in spite of left-leaning government, big tech and the biased media lying to us while censoring our freedom of speech.
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.