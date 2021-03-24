Election integrity
Editor: There has almost always been cheating in elections which seems to be worsening. Here are some thoughts of mine on how we might improve on that problem, for the sake of voter integrity, particularly for Federal offices.
As we already know, one must be 18 years old, a living citizen, who resides in the voting district where registered. Therefore, no illegals, felons, non-residents, green card holders, unregistered or deceased persons can vote. The lists of registered voters must be constantly purged to eliminate all who have moved, died or are no longer eligible. Signatures are on file when registered and IDs must be required for in-person voting and signatures compared.
No voting by mail except for absentee ballots used by the disabled, military or others who are temporarily elsewhere than at home and signatures must also be checked. Postmarks by Election Day with no extensions and no fancy programmable voting machines that can be altered. No same day registering and then voting nor vote harvesting. No correcting of ballots and counting must be done in pairs (from opposing parties) with observers free to roam. The main thing, I believe, is how it is intended to work and it’s got to be better and less stressful than what we have had in the past and are presently going through. This could possibly eliminate most opportunities for fraud and save lots of time and money. Also, there’s a better chance that every legal (and only legal) votes will count. Wouldn’t that be great?
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
No matter how many times it has been proven across the nation that the 2020 election was one of the most secure there are still whiners complaining about non-existent voter fraud.
Once again - What we need are all elections for Federal office being conducted using a Federal Election ID card issued automatically at age 18 that allows EVERY citizen the right to vote anywhere in the country, or by mail, without infringement by any state. The winner would be the person receiving the most votes – period. Let the states keep mucking about with their disgusting voter suppression efforts, but ALL elections for federal offices would be held on the first Saturday and Sunday in November and handled by the Federal government using the Federal Election ID card with a solid paper trail and no state interference!
And of course, Republicans have proven – yet again – why they should never be trusted to run fair election. Here is juts one example of the crap they try to pull - Arizona Republicans introduced a bill that would effectively allow Republican elected officials to OVERTURN the will of the voters in presidential elections by giving the Republican-controlled state legislature veto power over the certification of presidential electors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.