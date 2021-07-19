Editor: In all my 81 years as an American, I could never have imagined that a time would come when roughly half of the citizens of this once great land would be denied their right to free speech. In the not-too-distant past, we could all listen to both sides of every story and take from them that which made the most sense to us. However, lately, through censorship from social media and one-sided bias from most (so-called) news agencies, people are unable to defend themselves against exaggerations, misstatements, falsehoods and outright lies. I care not from which Party you align, as a free-thinking American, you can’t believe that these tactics are fair, correct or even constitutional. You are not going to like Socialism, guaranteed! May God help us!
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
richie - [thumbdown][spam][ban][thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.