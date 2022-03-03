Editor: Sometimes I must question the logic in some areas of life, such as: non-smoking areas in a restaurant or an airplane with only a sign to separate one from the other. As a smoker during those times, I always sat in the smoking areas but realized even then how illogical and stupid that was since there was no way to keep the smoke confined to the smoking area alone. Much like trying to have a pee-free area in a swimming pool.
That brings me to a similar recent development which is equally as illogical and stupid in my mind. In the interest of the environment and climate change, we, in America no longer pursue or use our own energy resources (of which we have plenty). Instead, we buy it elsewhere (often from our enemies). First problem: they can control the prices and our independence. Second, all the shipping cannot be good for the environment (not to mention possibilities for more oil spills). Thirdly, the same amount of oil and gas continue to be utilized regardless of who gets it out of the earth and since all of us are, after all, on the same planet, it’s just like the smoking section in an airplane.
So, I believe that by using our own plentiful, well-regulated resources, we save billions by not buying unregulated energy elsewhere.
In addition, it’s better for the environment with less shipping and we will never have to beg our enemies to sell us what we need. And if ever all vehicles here were to become electric, we would still need more electricity to service them than solar and windmills alone could possibly produce.
Lastly, by continuing to buy from Russia now, we’re helping finance Putin’s war against the innocent people of Ukraine. God bless America and bless and save Ukraine’s people!
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.