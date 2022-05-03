Editor: The left has constantly complained about the need for “immigration reform.” Our present laws governing immigration have worked great for many years but for quite some time now, apply only to those following the rules who are coming in legally. It’s a very difficult and costly process when following all the rules regarding paperwork, medical exams, record checks, interviews and the need for a sponsor to ensure that one would not become a burden on the taxpayers. Legal migrants cannot have a criminal record or bring in diseases, unclaimed children or drugs. Also, they cannot receive welfare, food stamps, free medical, free education or any other free stuff, which is why a sponsor is needed. If a legal immigrant breaks laws, they will be deported. Therefore, I contend that the Democrats are purposely ignoring these existing laws when it comes to our southern border because they want more voters and with the additional chaos caused by these massive invasions, controlling fraud will be even more impossible for the Conservatives. Do these Dems even care what all the unvetted people of all types, from over a hundred different countries are bringing into our United States? Do they give any thought to the increasing crime rates, drug deaths, possible terrorist attacks, the return of once eradicated diseases or how it has already been affecting the lives and livlihoods of the American people? Yeah, I don’t think so either. God bless America!
Richard Quatman
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.