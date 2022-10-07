Editor: Is it really a good idea to buy foreign products that we will be ingesting into our bodies, such as: food and even more importantly, medications? After all, there was something a while ago about tainted pet foods, lead painted toys, and then, of course, the Covid Pandemic based in a foreign land. Also, we cannot forget the deadly Fentanyl being shipped to us through our southern borders. I’m not convinced that these things are all happening by accident. As I see it, a foreign country, carrying a lot of our debt, has also been buying up farmland and businesses in America while infiltrating our universities with probably some spies mixed in with real students. I have tried for years to avoid buying foreign-made products but it’s getting increasingly more difficult, especially now that they’re buying US companies. So excuse me for being a skeptic but our enemies could take us over someday without firing a single shot, which makes me especially leery about ingesting medications or anything from there. I would feel so much better if these kinds of things could be produced right here in the good old USA. In the meantime, I will continue to avoid buying those foreign-made products whenever possible. Let’s get back to “MADE IN AMERICA”!
Richard Quatman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.